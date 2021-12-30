The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) have updated their Vax Verify immunization portal to include the SMART Health Card.
The SMART Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which they can easily access to confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status.
“As a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safer, some businesses, events, organizations, and others are opting to require proof of vaccination before entering,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We’ve seen multiple surges of COVID-19 and more and more people are making the choice to get vaccinated. The ability to download a QR code will help residents confirm their vaccination status when requested.”
In order to confirm proof of vaccination, residents will go through a one-time identity verification process to gain access to their immunization history. The verification system does follow best practices to protect confidential health information.
Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record. It can be accessed by clicking the link here.
The SMART Health Card Verifier App can be downloaded on Apple AppStore and Google Play store here.