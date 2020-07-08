SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported more than 900 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest one-day total since early June.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is rolling out 12 mobile testing teams, which will be prepared to visit meat factories, nursing homes and homeless shelters.
The public health department reported 980 new virus cases and 36 deaths. Illinois deaths now total 7,099. From July 1 to Tuesday, the rate of positive tests was 2.6%.
The state’s public health chief said there has been an increase in infections among young people who have attended social gatherings.