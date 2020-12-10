SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As Illinois prepares to receive the first doses of vaccine to combat the coronavirus pandemic, state officials are urging residents to take the shots when they become available.
The Pfizer vaccine entered its final stages of federal approval Thursday.
The state's public health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said she trusts the vaccine and will take it when it's her turn.
“I want people to know that I will be getting the vaccine when it’s my turn and when it’s available and after approval by the FDA," Ezike said during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. "I do trust in vaccines, and trust in the development and approval system that has been created in this country, and from what is known, the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has been evaluated."
A survey this week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed up to one-half of U.S. respondents are wary of the vaccine.
