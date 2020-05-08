CHICAGO, IL -- Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois is ranked fifth out of all 50 states for coronavirus testing. The state has conducted 399,714 tests as of Friday.
Pritzker says there are 244 public testing sites across the state during today's daily COVID-19 briefing. The state also say more than 20,000 tests within 24 hours for the first time since coronavirus came into Illinois.
Pritzker says testing is fundamental to reopening the state's economy and to keep everyone safe. He says he's partnering with trusted organization to expand testing capacities.
He talked more on contact tracing being done across Illinois, saying health departments were already contact tracing before the outbreak began.
Prtizker emphasized his desire to open restaurants in a safe way and to ensure minimal interactions with others. he says he's watching other industries to determine when it's safe enough to reopen restaurants.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the death toll is at 3,241 as of Friday. That's an increase of 130 from Thursday.
She says there are a total of 73,7760 cases in the state, an increase of 2,887 cases from Thursday. There's currently more than 4,000 people in the hospital, with 25% of the patients in the ICU and about 700 on ventilators.