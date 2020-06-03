CHICAGO (AP) — Ten state-run testing sites for the coronavirus reopened Wednesday after Illinois officials shut them down on Sunday in response to unrest following protests over the death of George Floyd.
An 11th testing site at a vehicle emissions facility in Waukegan is relocating and will reopen on Thursday, state officials said in a statement.
Illinois officials have encouraged anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested for the virus and expanded eligibility last month to people working in healthcare and at other essential jobs, along with anyone who has been exposed to a confirmed case.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 982 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 97 newly confirmed virus-related deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 123,830 cases, including 5,621 deaths.