MARION, IL — Illinois State Rep. Dave Severin, who represents District 117 in southern Illinois, announced Thursday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
In a social media post, Severin said he and his wife, Penny, tested positive for the virus. He said they both went into isolation on Oct. 10, after they began experiencing symptoms.
"Penny and I take COVID-19 seriously, as we all should, and will quarantine for 14 days as recommended by the CDC," Severin wrote. "I would like to express my thanks to Southern Illinois’ healthcare community for offering exceptional care during this pandemic."
Severin encouraged his constituents to practice social distancing, wear face coverings, wash their hands and stay home when they are sick.