SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 10,631 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 72 confirmed new deaths.
With the numbers announced Sunday, the state has reported 573,616 cases of COVID-19, including 10,742 deaths.
The latest confirmed and probable cases were the result of 84,831 tests administered over 24 hours.
The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 14.8%.
As of Saturday night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in intensive care units and 490 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The latest numbers come after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered an extension of several of coronavirus-related executive orders for another 30 days, including an extension of a moratorium on evictions.
State officials also released data covering the period from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7 showing Illinois is short of its goal of launching contact tracing for 90% of cases.