CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 145 confirmed new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 10,434 since the pandemic’s start.
The deaths reported Wednesday are the most in a single day since late May and the first time the daily number of deaths has reached triple digits since early June.
Public health officials also reported 12,657 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, which were found among 93,464 COVID-19 tests administered in the state. Illinois currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 12.4%.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also reached an all-time high, at 5,042 patients as of late Tuesday. The previous high was 5,037 patients on April 28.
On Veterans Day, the state also reported another resident of the Illinois Veterans’ Home LaSalle died because of the virus. The individual is the seventh person living in the home to die because of the virus. Public health officials say 72 residents and 72 employees there currently have COVID-19.