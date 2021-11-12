The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday 22,600 new confirmed and probable Covid cases in the state. In total, cases have risen 29% in Illinois from last week.
There are also 129 additional Covid deaths since the IDPH reported totals last Friday. The IDPH added that 1,553 Illinoisans are in the hospital with Covid, 140 of which are on ventilators.
According to the IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 5-11 is 3.0%.
As of Friday, the state reported that 67% of the population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois' population is completely vaccinated. A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.