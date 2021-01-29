SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 4,156 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as it also reports the administering of 58,357 doses of vaccine to combat the coronavirus.
Health officials said Friday the number of doses administered Thursday is the most since a vaccine has been made available.
Health officials say the state has seen 1.1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 19,138 deaths, including 71 reported Friday.
The latest confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 were the result of 111,057 tests, putting the seven-day statewide test positivity rate at 5.4%.