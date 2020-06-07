SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 867 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 127,757.
The department on Sunday reported 43 additional deaths from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising that total number to 5,904. The Health Department says nearly 21,000 tests for COVID-19 were administered within the past 24 hours, for a total of slightly more than one million.
The health department says the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tested from May 31 through June 6 is 5%.