CHICAGO (AP) — Public health officials say more than than 2,000 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and 74 more people have died.
Statewide, 92,457 people have tested positive for the virus including the 2,008 new cases reported Saturday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,129 people have died. A third resident of the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home is among those who have died, and 63 people have tested positive for the virus at the facility.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state can expand testing to more people. People with symptoms or working an essential job under the statewide stay-at-home order are now eligible. Anyone exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient also can get tested.
According to health department data, all regions of the state remained on track Saturday to loosen restrictions on May 29, including Chicago and surrounding counties. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since late March, with exceptions for outdoor exercise and essential errands or work.
Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan split the state into four regions that can advance — or be forced to pull back — independently of the others based on several factors, including hospitalization rates and the rate of positive tests out of all those performed.