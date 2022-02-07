Several southern Illinois school districts have ended their mandatory masking policies after a Sangamon County judge ruled Gov. JB Pritzker's Covid mandates for schools "null and void".
On Friday, Sagamon County judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow granted a temporary restraining order in favor of a group that sued to end COVID-19 mask mandates in Illinois public school districts.
Additionally, the ruling ended mandatory quarantine for students in close contact with a Covid positive individual.
After the ruling Friday, several schools in the Local 6 area ended their mandatory mask policy, according to WFCN News.
Those schools include:
- Marion Unit #2
- Carterville Unit #5
- Herrin Unit #4
- Benton Grade School #47
- Johnston City Unit #1
- Crab Orchard Unit #3
- Christopher Unit #99
- Zeigler-Royalton #188
- Frankfort CUSD #168
Masks are still required on school buses due to federal law.
According to WFCN News, the Illinois Attorney General is seeking an expedited appeal from the Fourth District Illinois Appellate Court. However, a decision is not expected until Thursday, Feb. 17.