CHICAGO — In Illinois, the week that ended on May 16 was first week in which fewer COVID-19 deaths were recorded than the previous week since the outbreak began, the state's public health director said.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike shared that news during Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's briefing on the state's COVID-19 response Tuesday. Ezike also said hospitals across the state are getting another shipment of the drug remdesivir to treat novel coronavirus disease patients.
Pritzker also noted positive improvements in the state's COVID-19 numbers Tuesday, tweeting: "We've been watching the trends of our health metrics that show when we can move forward: positivity rate below 20%, stable hospitalizations & hospital bed availability above 14%. There's great news: all regions continue to be on track to move into Phase 3 by the end of the week." The tweet referred to the next phase of the governor's plan to reopen Illinois' economy.
We've been watching the trends of our health metrics that show when we can move forward: positivity rate below 20%, stable hospitalizations & hospital bed availability above 14%.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 26, 2020
There's great news: all regions continue to be on track to move into Phase 3 by the end of the week.
Pritzker said, although the state's case numbers appear to be improving, individuals must continue to take precautions against the virus.
"The fact that we've seen these numbers trend in a good direction, even after we opened things up in phase two, demonstrates the importance of everyday actions. Remember that one of the biggest mitigation measures was put in place at the same moment that we opened more things up. We required face coverings. Take note that, along with social distancing, face coverings can make all the difference in protecting each other," Pritzker said during the briefing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 113,195 since testing began. The IDPH also announced that 39 more COVID-19 cases have died since Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,923.