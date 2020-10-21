SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As Illinois is battles a resurgence of the coronavirus, the governor is laying groundwork for distributing a vaccine when it becomes available.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that vaccines will first go to health care workers battling the virus, long-term care residents and other vulnerable populations. But beyond that, he says the plan will take shape around what the federal government approves.
Officials say a vaccine could be available by year's end at the earliest.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 69 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest single-day total since June 16, among 4,352 new infections, the next-to-highest single-day total.
Deaths now total 9,345 among the 355,217 confirmed cases.
Download the document below to read Illinois' draft vaccine distribution plan.