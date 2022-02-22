The Illinois Supreme Court has lifted a mask requirement for courts in state, effective Feb. 28.
In a news release about the change, the state's high court says each circuit court may enforce its own rules requiring masks, based on public health conditions in the community in which it is located.
The state supreme court's amended order says “each circuit court may adopt rules requiring the wearing of masks in courthouses pursuant to appropriate public health guidance. Absent such local rules, the wearing of masks within courthouses is permitted, but not required. Persons choosing to wear a mask may be directed by a judge to remove it if deemed necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.”
Download the document below to read the amended order in full: