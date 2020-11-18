SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Illinois Wednesday fell below 10,000 for the first time in 13 days, but an Associated Press analysis of data shows the expeditious spread of the virus during the past 12 weeks.
There were 8,922 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness, well below the 15,415 record set last Friday, but still higher than at any time last spring. The 140 deaths recorded Wednesday is among the 10 highest daily death tolls since the pandemic hit in February.
The analysis of Illinois Department of Public Health data shows the virus infected 300,000 people within the first 212 days. To double that number to the current 606,771 took just 46 days.
As of Wednesday night, 6,000 people were hospitalized with the virus — more than at the worst point last spring when officials scurried to set up field units to handle potential overflow. Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that with a COVID-19 patients claiming one of every four hospital beds in the state, there are fewer beds unavailable for accident victims, those suffering heart attacks, expectant mothers or cancer patients.
Pritzker also said during a briefing Wednesday that COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the state, behind heart disease and cancer.