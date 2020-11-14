SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported 11,028 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Saturday and 166 deaths.
A delay in data had prevented earlier reporting of 66 of the deaths, the Department of Public Health said.
Illinois hospitals said they had 5,415 patients with COVID-19 on Friday night, including 9% on ventilators.
The number of new or probable statewide cases was below Friday’s record-setting 15,415.
Local health officials issued a stay-at-home advisory for suburban Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot also urged Chicago residents to stay home to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has made similar pleas, saying he could step up restrictions if things don’t change.