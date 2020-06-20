TULSA, OKLAHOMA (NBC News) — President Donald Trump was on his way back to the White House Saturday night after trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his first campaign rally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was controversial because it was held during weekend of Juneteenth, and in a city that has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 tests.
Trump was back on the campaign trail for the first time in more than three-months on Saturday.
It’s a return that comes after a rough couple of weeks for the White House: Rebuked by the Supreme Court on cases involving LGBTQ rights and immigration, social media messages censured, the pending release of a book by his former national security advisor John Bolton -- who's called him "unfit to govern" -- and a spike in COVID-19 cases in many areas, including Tulsa.
Still, the crowd at the Tulsa rally didn't social distance. Most weren't wearing masks.
Neither was the president as he addresses an arena that was not full, despite a campaign tweet saying more than a million tickets were requested.
The president blamed the empty seats on COVID-19 media reports and protesters.
“You are warriors. Thank you," the president told supporters. “We have some very bad people outside. They were doing bad things.”
There were pockets of protests, but no reports of violence.
A scheduled speech by the president to an expected overflow crowd outside the arena was cancelled late in the afternoon. Still, it didn't seem to affect the enthusiasm inside.
The president touched on campaign standards, including immigration, COVID-19, "fake news" and the economy.
“Look at how we're doing in the stock market. Just set another record with NASDAQ,” the president said.
The president is banking on a return to the campaign trail for some momentum, five months ahead of Election Day.