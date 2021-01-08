JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported 187 new COVID-19 cases this week, as well as four new virus-related deaths.
The health department reported 39 new cases and one new death Friday. The person who died was a woman in her 90s, the health department says.
Thursday, the southern Illinois county saw 46 new cases and three deaths. The lives lost included a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s.
The health department also reported 33 new cases Wednesday, 39 new cases Tuesday and 30 new cases Monday.
The county has had 3,934 cases to date, including 63 deaths. So far, 3,578 people have been released from isolation in keeping with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.