CARBONDALE, IL – The Jackson County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Carbondale Civic Center on Nov. 19 and 20.
Vaccination hours each day are 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Moderna boosters will be eligible for the following individuals:
- Persons who received their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months ago and who meet the following criteria:
- Age 65 or older
- Age 18 or older who face elevated risks due to where they work or live, or have certain underlying medical conditions.
- Persons age 18 or older who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
To schedule your appointment, click the link here. Vaccination cards should be brought to the vaccination appointment.