JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Twenty-three people in Jackson County, Illinois, have tested positive for COVID-19 within a 24-hour period, the county health department reported Monday.
"Today’s new cases are the most recorded in a single day in Jackson County since the start of the pandemic," the health department said in a news release Monday.
The new cases include two girls in their teens, 11 women in their 20s and two women in their 30s, as well as five men in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 50s and one in his 60s.
In the news release, the health department noted that more than 40% of new cases confirmed in Jackson County in July have been people in their late teens and 20s.
"This is a particularly challenging demographic to work with on COVID-19, as they are generally social in nature, and typically have fewer symptoms and less complications when they contract the disease," Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston said in a statement. "However, their exposure helps drive further transmission in the community, potentially bringing the disease to others who experience poor health outcomes, including elderly individuals and those with chronic health conditions.”
The health department is strongly encouraging people in their teens and 20s to follow the public health guidelines aiming to prevent the spread of the virus, including wearing masks when in public, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from people who are from a different household, washing hands frequently and cooperating with contact tracers from the health department.
Since testing began, Jackson County has had 425 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19 deaths. The health department said 78 active cases are being managed in the county, and 328 people have recovered.
