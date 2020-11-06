JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a new one-day record for the county.
The cases confirmed Friday include a preteen boy, seven girls and four boys in their teens, eight women and seven men in their 20s, one women and three men in their 30s, two women and three men in their 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s, and two men and two women in their 80s.
Jackson County's second highest one-day total came on Sept. 4, with 49 cases.
To date, the county has had 1,802 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths.
The health department said the county is currently managing 216 active cases, which it said is also a record number of cases being managed at one time.
Jackson County has seen elevated COVID-19 cases for a few weeks now, and the county is on the state's warning level for COVID-19 risk.
The health department is reminding county residents that all regions of Illinois are subject to increased virus mitigation requirements, and asks all residents to do what they can to reduce their risk of catching and spreading the virus.