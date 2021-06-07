JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department is starting a program to help people in the county who are home bound get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department says there are very specific qualifications — limiting eligible people to those who rarely or never leave their home or those who's transport would require significantly taxing effort.
If you or a loved one are home bound, or if you are someone's caregiver, want your COVID-19 vaccine, and live in Jackson County, call the health department at 618-684-3143, ext. 111.
Be prepared to give the caregiver's name and contact information, as well as the patient's name and address.
Someone will then call you back and give a personalized assessment.
The health department says the service is available to anyone age 12 and older who is home bound. There is no charge and insurance information will not be collected. However, the service is only available for a limited time, so call soon if you are interested.
For those who have mobility issues, but can leave home, JCHD offers curbside service for vaccinations. To use the curbside service, call 618-684-3143, ext. 150.