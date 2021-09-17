JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department will require appointments for vaccinations, including for COVID-19 shots, starting Monday, Sept. 20.
The health department says appointments can be made by visiting jchdonline.org and clicking the links in the yellow box near the top of the website's home page.
Those who can't make their appointments online can call 618-684-3143 to make appointments over the phone.
The health department advises those who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.
The health department says COVID-19 booster doses and flu shots are not yet available, but are expected to arrive soon. When those services are available, the health department says it will provide an update to the public.