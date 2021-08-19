CARTERVILLE, IL — John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, will require everyone to wear masks while indoors on campus starting Friday, the community college has announced.
College officials made the decision to require masks because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in southern Illinois, according to a news release.
All students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks. John A. Logan College President Kirk Overstreet says the regulation aims to ensure that the college can continue to have classes in person.
“With the recent uptick in cases in southern Illinois, we feel that it is in our best interest to require all individuals to wear a mask at this time,” Overstreet said in a statement included in the release. “We have worked very hard to return to having the campus fully operational with face-to-face classes, and at this time, this requirement allows us to continue being fully operational.”
Overstreet said officials will continue to monitor coronavirus case numbers in the region and made updates to its policy when needed.
"Our COVID Taskforce will meet regularly, and we will continue to consult county health departments," he said. "When the situation improves, we will reevaluate this requirement, and in the meantime, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”