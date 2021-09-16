LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — A Jefferson County judge has denied a woman’s request to order a Louisville hospital to treat her husband’s COVID-19 with ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug that the FDA and the CDC have warned should not be used to treat COVID-19 patients.
Handwritten motions show Angela Underwood trying to get a court order to treat her husband with ivermectin.
The lawsuit the woman filed says Norton Healthcare Brownsboro Hospital won't treat a COVID-19 patient with the anti-parasitic drug unless a judge signs off and a doctor agrees to do it.
Angela Underwood lobbied, saying she is a registered nurse and her husband Lonnie’s health care advocate and will administer ivermectin, "whether by a Norton physician, another health care provider of my choosing, including myself if necessary."
Underwood, who once worked for Norton Healthcare, claimed in the lawsuit that there is research showing ivermectin is effective against COVID-19 and includes a published Op-Ed from a doctor citing the need to use the drug. She later amended her complaint to request that her husband be treated with ivermectin and intravenous vitamin C.
A doctor wrote an emergency privileges order to Norton Brownsboro to give Underwood’s husband ivermectin, but the hospital said the doctor “refused to come see his patient,” according to the judge’s ruling. Underwood claimed the hospital would not let the doctor see him.
In his ruling against Underwood, the judge said the internet is full of misinformation and "ill-spouted conclusions." He went on to say that, for Underwood to win her case, she needed sworn testimony and more evidence to support her theory that ivermectin should be given to her husband.
“The court cannot require a hospital to literally take orders from someone who does not routinely issue such orders,” the judge wrote. “Frankly, even a doctor who was in the trenches in 2020 fighting hand-to-hand against the virus, is probably not up-to-date with what works and what fails in late 2021 because the virus has mutated and our responses and therapies have evolved with it.”
The judge wrote that Underwood has a couple of options: Try to find a hospital that will administer the therapies she requested and remove her husband from Norton Health Brownsboro, or allow the establishment she once worked for and elected to take her husband to, to treat him the best way they know how.