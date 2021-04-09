GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has temporarily blocked applying some of the state’s pandemic-related restrictions to several restaurants and breweries challenging them.
Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued his order Friday.
He says his order applies only to the businesses that filed suit challenging the coronavirus-related orders by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The order runs counter to a previous ruling by a Franklin County circuit judge, who temporarily blocked Republican-backed laws threatening to invalidate the Democratic governor’s virus-related orders.
Privett says “there is every chance” that the case he heard will join the Franklin County case on appeal ultimately to the Kentucky Supreme Court.