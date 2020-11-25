A federal judge has ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear cannot order private religious schools to halt in-person instruction to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear recently issued an executive order barring public and private schools from holding in-person classes because an ongoing spike in novel coronavirus disease cases. Last week, Kentucky's Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a lawsuit lawsuit filed by Danville Christian Academy. The suit claims the Democratic governor's order violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Kentucky's Religious Freedom and Restoration Act, because the order includes religious private schools.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled in favor of the religious school, saying the order violates its First Amendment right as a religious institution. In his ruling, the judge writes, in part:
"If social distancing is good enough for offices, colleges, and universities within the Commonwealth, it is good enough for religious private K-12 schools that benefit from constitutional protection," Tatenhove writes, saying the First Amendment protects religious schools' right to make decisions without government interference.
Tatenhove is the same judge who struck down an executive order from the governor this summer instructing churches cease in person services to prevent spreading the virus. In that case, Tatenhove awarded Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville a temporary restraining order against that order.
In a statement released Wednesday night, Cameron said: "The court prohibited the Governor from enforcing his executive order and unequivocally stated that the Commonwealth’s religious schools can resume in-person learning. This is not the first time during this pandemic where religious exercise has been threatened, first with the prohibition on drive-in church services, then in-person worship services, and now in-person instruction at religious schools."
"In each of these instances, the courts have affirmed that the freedoms provided by our Constitution are stronger than the fears of the moment and cannot be cast aside by the Governor or any leader," Cameron continued. "Our country was built on the idea of religious freedom and will always be a place of refuge for those of faith. This pandemic reminds us now, more than ever, of the importance of faith and the reassurance and stability it provides for many in the midst of challenging times."
