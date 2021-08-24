FULTON COUNTY, KY — KenTenn EMS in Fulton County, Kentucky, is warning the public about ambulance wait times caused by full hospitals in the region.
KenTenn provides emergency medical services for Fulton County, Kentucky, and the city of South Fulton in Tennessee.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the EMS provider warned that its ambulances have experienced prolonged wait times getting patients into hospitals.
"Be aware that most of our local hospitals are full and we are experiencing long wait times for bed availability when unloading patients," KenTenn writes. "Currently, both trucks are waiting to unload their patients at the ER with no estimated time to offload and return to service. One has been waiting an hour+. This leaves our county without coverage."
The EMS provider said that will affect how long folks have to wait when calling for an ambulance, and which hospitals patients are taken to.
"The situation is beyond the control of the hospital or EMS staff caring for you. Please take this into consideration if you have a complaint that can be serviced by an urgent care center or primary care physician," KenTenn writes. "We ask for patience and understanding from our community when dealing with long wait times as they are inevitable and beyond our control."