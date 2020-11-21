FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,711 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky Saturday, marking the second-highest one-day total for the state so far.
"Today is our second highest day, just behind yesterday, with 3,711 new cases," Beshear said in a statement. "We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state. That’s why we’re taking action and that's why we’re fighting back."
In a news release regarding Saturday's COVID-19 report, Beshear asked Kentuckians to abide by the new restrictions on businesses that went into effect Friday evening, as well as a restriction requiring schools to temporarily cease in-person classes to will go into effect Monday, Nov. 23, and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the increase in cases the state has experienced.
"I know these steps are hard, but I want to thank the vast majority of individuals and businesses out there — many that are hurt the most by these steps we’re taking — that are stepping up, agreeing and doing it right, knowing that the future of so many lives depends on it," Beshear said. Pointing to the two vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna — both of which have shown a high rate of effectiveness in clinical trials, according to those companies — Beshear said "there is a light at the end of the tunnel," and "We've just got to get there."
"Let’s make sure that we work hard to protect one another, make sure our most vulnerable are there to get the vaccine," the governor said.
The governor also reported 21 new virus-related deaths Saturday, including an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; three men ages 43, 72 and 83 and two women ages 67 and 73 from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; three women ages 73, 75 and 90 and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.
To date, Kentucky has had 155,908 COVID-19 cases, including 1,783 deaths. As of Saturday, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.14%, and all but three of the state's 120 counties are in the virus red zone. Those three counties — Allen, Menifee and Rockcastle — are in the orange zone, meaning the virus is spreading at an accelerated, if not critical, rate.
In a statement of his own Saturday, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said, "Kentucky, and much of the nation, is in a dangerous place right now."
"Stay home," Stack advised. "Stay home with only your own household as much as possible. If you must leave your home, wear a mask every time you are in public and stay as physically far away from others as possible. This is necessary for you, your loved ones and the most vulnerable Kentuckians who depend on us all."
As of Saturday, 1,514 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of COVID-19, including 370 people in intensive care units and 202 on ventilators.
Download the document below to read KDPH's COVID-19 daily summary for Nov. 21. The 10-page document includes more information about cases by county and other demographic information.