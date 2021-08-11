FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is getting involved in the fight over masks in schools.
He's filed a response to Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order requiring masks in schools, preschools and day care facilities before the Kentucky Supreme Court. Cameron claims the order disregards laws passed by the general assembly just a few months ago.
Cameron says he's just doing his job with this new filing.
"All I know is what the law says, and the law says he cannot make this decision without the approval and the consultation of the general assembly. My role as attorney general is to make sure that we follow the laws," Cameron says.
Download the document below to read the filing in full.