FRANKFORT, KY — Novel cornonavirus disease cases continue to climb in Kentucky, as Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,177 new cases Sunday.
The governor said for the second time in a row the state has topped its record for the number of cases reported in one week, surpassing last week's total by nearly 500 cases.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also continues to climb at 7.24% Sunday, up from 7.17% on Saturday. In a news release, Beshear said Sunday's rate is the highest in more than half a year.
Hospitalizations decreased slightly, with 1,102 reported Sunday, down from 1,129 on Saturday. Beshear said 279 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units, down from 289 on Saturday; 148 patients are on ventilators, down from 149 Saturday.
Four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday, including two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.
To date, Kentucky has had 120,838 COVID-19 cases, including 1,565 deaths.
On Thursday, 80 of the state's 120 counties were found to be in the red zone for COVID-19, meaning the virus incidence rate is at a critical level, and those communities are advised to take additional steps to curb its spread.
"This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives," Beshear said in a statement. "Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus."
The counties in the red zone as of Nov. 6 are advised to follow the state's reduction recommendations from Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Those recommendations include:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
- Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
- Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
- Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's 10-page COVID-19 daily summary for Nov. 8.