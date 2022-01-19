FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky health officials reported 12,583 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and a new record high positivity rate of 30.77%.
That rate — which indicates the percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive results, based on PCR tests over the past seven days — increased from the previous record high set Tuesday at 30.25%.
Currently, all Kentucky counties are in the COVID-19 red zone. KDPH reports the state's overall incidence rate is 217.3 average daily cases per 100,000 people, based on data from the past seven days.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear again urged those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots. The governor also encouraged those who are vaccinated to get their booster dose once they are eligible, and urged everyone to mask up whether they're vaccinated or not.
On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced 12,583 newly reported cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths and a record positivity rate of 30.77%. The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get their vaccine and booster and mask up as omicron continues to surge throughout the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/ps3Iddjgp6— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 19, 2022
In Wednesday's report, KDPH reports that 2,256 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 455 in intensive care units and 252 on ventilators.
The report also includes 25 additional coronavirus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 1,027,069 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,639.