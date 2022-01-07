FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Gov. Andy Beshear said 11,096 new cases were reported to the state, along with 39 additional virus related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results also increased to yet another record-breaking figure, coming in at 24.45% Friday.
Kentucky has continued to report record-breaking case numbers this week, with 6,915 cases Tuesday, followed by 9,807 on Wednesday, 9,836 — all overshadowed by Friday's report of 11,096 new cases.
The positivity rate has continued its upward climb as well, with Friday's rate surpassing Thursday's rate of 23.67% and Wednesday's rate of 22.89%.
In a video posted to social media, Beshear said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is "burning through Kentucky."
"Get your booster. Wear your mask. This thing is spreading like crazy. Please protect yourself," Beshear said.
The Kentucky Department for Public health also reports that all but one of the state's 120 counties are in the COVID-19 red zone. The state's overall incidence rate on Friday came in at 142.15 average daily cases per 100,000 people based on date from the past seven days.
The KDPH reports that 1,856 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 423 in intensive care units and 223 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 915,881 known COVID-19 cases, including 12,358 deaths.