FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth Wednesday, as well as 12 new deaths.
The governor says 91 of the new cases are kids and teens ages 18 and younger — making up 14% of Wednesday's cases.
Currently, 640 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus disease, including 155 in intensive care units. Beshear reports that 90 COVID-19 patients in Kentucky are currently on ventilators.
As of Wednesday, the state's seven-day rolling average rate of positive test results is 5.41% Since testing began, Kentucky has had 40,926 COVID-19 cases, including 842 deaths. Beshear says 9,331 recovered cases have been reported to the state so far.
Speaking during his briefing on the virus Wednesday, Beshear says Kentucky will apply for FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance authorized by President Donald Trump. The authorization allows states to apply for grants to provide eligible unemployment claimants with $300 or $400 weekly supplemental payment.
Beshear says he believes Kentucky will be the first state to apply for the full $400 supplement. Of that amount, $300 will come from federal funds and $100 will come from state funds. States are allowed to use CARES Act funding for their portion, and Beshear says Kentucky will do just that.
The governor says once Kentucky receives grant approval from the federal government, the state will have to reconfigure its systems to allow for the payments. Beshear says eligible precipitants should not expect to receive payments until early September.
Click here for more information about FEMA Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance.