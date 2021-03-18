FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the audit the state is conducting to make sure all lives lost to COVID-19 are counted has uncovered 417 additional deaths so far.
Those additions, plus 31 additional deaths reported Thursday through the state's usual process, bring the number of known lives lost to 5,504.
Beshear said he believes the audit will confirm 187 more deaths over the next three days, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths found in the audit to 604. He said 90 counties are represented in the audit, with at least one additional death uncovered. The largest number of deaths were uncovered in Jefferson County, at 103 individuals.
The governor said 200 of the people whose deaths were confirmed through the audit were in long-term care facilities.
Beshear said he will continue to provide updates as additional deaths are confirmed through the audit, and that this won't be the last audit the state performs.
When he first announced the audit earlier this month, Beshear said Kentucky was already performing an audit of virus-related deaths in real time until cases skyrocketed in November.
"Recently we learned those who regularly perform this function fell behind and stopped doing some of those checks," Beshear said on March 2. "Instead, they relied solely on reports from local health department — something the state is fully caught up in, in terms of what has been reported to us."
In the audit, all death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause are being compared to the state's existing records. If a death certificate citing COVID-19 does not match an existing record in the state's database, the state will look into whether that death can be matched up to a positive test result on record. Beshear has said the state is also looking into whether each of those deaths is truly related to COVID-19, as opposed to person who died of another cause who coincidentally had the illness.