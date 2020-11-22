FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,194 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22 — which is the highest number ever reported on a Sunday in Kentucky.
That total capped off another record breaking week of novel coronavirus disease cases. In a news release Sunday afternoon, Beshear said this weeks's cases surpass the previous one-week high by 3,766 people.
The Nov. 22 cases surpass the second highest Sunday report, which came on Oct. 25, by 732.
The governor also reported four new virus-related deaths, include an 88-year-old McCracken County man, a 69-year-old Allen County woman; a 78-year-old Daviess County man; and a 62-year-old Ohio county woman.
To date, Kentucky has had 158,100 COVID-19 cases, including 1,787 deaths.
As of Sunday, Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.19% As of Saturday, all but three counties across the state are in the red zone because the novel coronavirus is spreading at a critical rate.
Beshear reported that 1,533 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 389 people in intensive care units and 208 people on ventilators.
The governor's news release notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding Thanksgiving travel, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health has also released recommendations on the safest ways to celebrate the holiday.
Beshear released the following statement regarding the holiday:
"This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year. I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.
"If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk."
Download the document below to read the KDPH guidance for Thanksgiving 2020.