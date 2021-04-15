FRANKFORT, KY — Regional career centers in Kentucky — including the one in Paducah — began seeing claimants in person again Thursday.
The offices are open by appointment only. Gov. Andy Beshear's office says about 9.500 appointments have been scheduled for April 15 through April 30. Registration for those appointments began last week.
The next round of appointments will begin on May 3. Claimants who missed the current round of appointments will be able to register for a time slot in the second round starting on April 19.
When more appointments are available, visit kcc.ky.gov and click "schedule an appointment" at the top of the Kentucky Career Center website's home page.
During career center appointments, individuals must wear masks or face coverings at all times. If you arrive early for your appointment, the governor's office advises staying in your car until five minutes before your appointment time. You must agree to a temperature check, answer COIVID-19 safety questions and provide photo identification before entering the building.
People who do not have appointments will not be allowed into the career center.
The Kentucky Career Center in Paducah is at 416 South 6th St.
Other cities that have Kentucky Career Centers that opened Thursday include Ashland, Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Prestonsburg and Somerset.