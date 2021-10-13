FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth Wednesday, including 685 new cases among children and teens age 18 and younger.
KDPH also reported 26 additional virus-related deaths Wednesday. In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said the lives lost include a 41-year-old Kentuckian.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has again declined slightly, coming in at 8% Wednesday. The positivity rate was 8.12% on Tuesday and 8.26% on Monday.
While case reports have declined after an alarming spike over the summer, incidence rates remain high or substantial across the state. Overall, the state's incidence rate is well within the red zone at 37.53 average daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
In the Local 6 area, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Hickman, Marshall and Lyon counties are in the red zone. Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Livingston, McCracken and Trigg counties are in the orange zone.
As of Wednesday, none of the state's 120 counties are in the yellow zone (for moderate incidence rates) or the green zone (for low incidence rates).
KDPH reports that 1,365 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 398 in intensive care units and 275 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 719,611 known COVID-19 cases, including 9,210 deaths.
So far, 2,747,863 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Public health officials and experts strongly recommend vaccination to prevent the virus' spread.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.