FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,080 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, as well as 19 additional deaths connected to the illness.
Speaking during a live virtual briefing on Tuesday, Beshear said those newly reported cases represent the lowest number reported on a Tuesday in the past four weeks.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dropped again Tuesday, coming in at 4.76% — down from 4.84% on Monday. This is the lowest positivity rate the state has had since Oct. 18.
Currently, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 684 people are hospitalized with the illness, including 178 people in intensive care units and 82 on ventilators. Beshear said while the number of people on ventilators is "just about even" the number of hospitalizations overall and the number of people in intensive care has decreased.
As of Tuesday, only 19 of Kentucky's 120 counties are in the red zone, including two Local 6 counties: Lyon and Caldwell. In red zone counties, the novel coronavirus is considered to be spreading at a critical rate with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people. The state's overall incidence rate is 19.24 per 100,000, putting it in the orange zone. That means the virus' rate of spread is considered to be accelerated.
In light of the improving trends among cases and test positivity, Beshear was asked about the state's mask mandate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he's lifting his state's mask mandate, despite warnings from health officials that relaxing restrictions now could cause another case surge, especially when considering new variants of the virus.
Beshear ruled out lifting Kentucky's mask mandate, criticizing Abbott's decision to do so.
“How many times are some going to make decisions that they know have enormous potential costs of human life? And also, why would you take such a huge risk on human life right now," Beshear said.
"I don't want to lose Americans anywhere," Beshear said. "We're certainly not going to act irresponsibly here in Kentucky."
To date, Kentucky has had 406,201 known COVID-19 cases, including 4,671 deaths.