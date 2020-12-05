FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,892 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, capping off a another record breaking week for new cases in Kentucky.
"With a day still to go, we have set a new one-week record for highest cases in the commonwealth," Beshear said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "We are all sacrificing so much right now; we are all tired – but let’s do what it takes to crush this third surge of cases and defeat this virus once and for all."
The governor also reported 23 new virus-related deaths Saturday. The lives lost include two men, ages 77 and 86, from Barren County; a 55-year-old man from Fayette County; two women, ages 38 and 41 from Hardin County; a 65-year-old man from Hart County; an 85-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 94 and 98, and two men, ages 72 and 74 from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 87-year-old man from Logan County; a 97-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; two women, ages 58 and 69, and two men, ages 70 and 95 from Nelson County; a 57-year-old man from Simpson County; and two women, ages 75 and 103, and a 68-year-old man from Warren County.
Currently, 1,731 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 401 in intensive care units and 226 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.8% as of Saturday. All but seven Kentucky counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, meaning the novel coronavirus is spreading at a critical rate. The remaining seven counties — Adair, Breckinridge, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Menifee and Nicholas counties — are in the orange zone, meaning that the virus is spreading at an accelerated rate in those communities.
In a news release, the governor and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack encouraged Kentucky residents to follow best practices for preventing the spread of the virus as the state awaits its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.
"The imminent arrival of COVID-19 vaccines is a monumental scientific accomplishment offering great hope that this devastating pandemic can at last be ended," Stack said in a statement. "Initially, though, very limited quantities of vaccine coupled with complicated and changing distribution logistics mean not everyone can have access at the very start. It’s essential that everyone work together and know that all Kentuckians will be given access as rapidly as vaccine supplies, shipping, storage, and handling limitations allow. There is a bright light of hope ahead; let’s all support each other as we look forward to better days soon."
To date, Kentucky has had 198,065 COVID-19 cases, including 2,062 deaths. So far, the Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed 30,161 people have recovered from the illness, although state officials have said in past months that it is difficult to track that figure, and the number of actual recovered cases is likely much higher.