HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) — A Kentucky couple is under house arrest after one of them did not sign self-quarantine documents after testing positive for COVID-19.
Elizabeth Linscott was tested for the virus last week, because she was planning to go visit her parents in Michigan.
After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her. Officials asked she sign documents limiting her travel unless she called the health department first.
Linscott chose to not sign the documents.
Days later, deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department arrived at Linscott's home.
She and her husband were ordered to wear ankle monitors that would notify law enforcement if they traveled more than 200 feet.
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining. They just didn't agree with the wording of the documents.
"Pretty much it was that I agree to consent and I agree to comply to call the health department. If I was to go, I was to call the health department prior to leaving my house for any reason,” Elizabeth said.
"I had gotten a message from them, a text message, that stated ‘because of your refusal to sign, this is going to be escalated and law enforcement is going to be involved,’" she continued
Her husband, Isaiah Linscott, recalled what happened next.
"I open up the door and there's like eight different people, five different cars and I'm like what the heck's going on? This guy's in a suit with a mask, it's the health department guy and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter,” Isaiah said.
"That's exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department has told the judge,” Elizabeth said. “That I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and I'm like that's not the case at all. I never said that."