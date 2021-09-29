FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 3,893 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as well as 82 new virus-related deaths.
"Today's COVID report continues to show either plateauing or declining cases, but still far too many," Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. "The positivity rate continues to decline incrementally, though still too high at 10.05%."
Beshear said all the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in August and September.
"And they are hitting regions really hard, with more deaths in a given day than we've ever seen. Ten in Hardin County, six in Mercer County, five in Pulaski County. Just folks that are far too young that we continue to lose, so this is why we need everybody to get vaccinated. And this is why you should be masking up when you are indoors in public outside of your home," Beshear said. "It's not because anyone wants to make you do something uncomfortable. It's 'cause we care about you. It's because we want you to be around to be with your family for that next holiday."
The new cases reported Wednesday include 1,226 teens and children age 18 and younger, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Currently, 1,995 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 573 in intensive care units and 384 on ventilators.
As of Wednesday, only six counties are out of the COVID-19 red zone. But, those counties — Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Lyon and Elliott — are in the orange zone, which means the virus is still spreading at a substantial rate in those communities.
So far, 2,691,489 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
To date, Kentucky has had 688,861 known COVID-19 cases, including 8,717 deaths.
Click here for more information on vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. To make a vaccine appointment from anywhere in the country, visit vaccines.gov.
Click here to view Kentucky's COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.
Click here for more information about the available COVID-19 vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.