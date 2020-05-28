FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend within a 14-day period. "The people of Kentucky came together to help save each other, and to date, they have," Behsear said.
Announcing 113 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the governor said the state is still "in this two-week decrease." The new cases bring the state's total number of positive test results to 9,184. Beshear also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 409.
So far, 3,181 Kentuckians have recovered from the illness.
The governor also praised the state's increase in testing, saying 221,118 COVID-19 tests have been performed to date. Beshear said Kentucky went from having one state lab to a state that is leading in increasing testing each week.
Beshear said the sacrifices Kentuckians have made to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus were necessary and have made a real difference.
"We can recover financially, and we are, but we can’t bring back somebody that we’ve lost," Beshear said.