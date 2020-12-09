FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are still "alarmingly high" but may be starting to plateau, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Wednesday.
Beshear said Wednesday marks the sixth day in a row that the state has seen a declining positivity rate. The governor said that decline indicates that recent executive orders aimed at slowing the virus' spread are making a difference.
"We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases," Beshear said in a statement. "You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around."
Those steps include keeping Kentucky students at home through Jan. 4. An executive order prevents middle and high schools from returning to in-person classes before that date. Elementary schools that were out of the COVID-19 red zone could return to class on Dec. 7, but elementary schools in red zone counties must remain on remote instruction.
The governor also issued an executive order last month placing some restrictions on restaurants, gyms, event venues and select other businesses until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 13. Beshear has said he does not plan to renew that order once it expires.
The governor reported a positivity rate of 9.23% Wednesday — down from 9.56% on Tuesday, 9.60% on Monday, 9.75% on Sunday, 9.80% on Saturday and 9.93% on Friday.
Beshear reported 3,481 new cases Wednesday, as well as 16 new virus-related deaths.
The deaths include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County and an 82-year-old man from Marshall County.
They also include a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.
As of Wednesday, 1,792 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 412 in intensive care units and 211 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 209,136 total COVID-19 cases, including 2,118 deaths. The Kentucky department for Public Health has recorded 30,540 recovered cases, although Beshear has in past months said that the real number of recovered cases is likely much higher — saying that it's been more difficult for the state to track recovered cases than other pandemic-related data.