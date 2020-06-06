FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 319 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday, meaning Kentucky has now seen more than 11,000 total cases of the novel coronavirus disease since the outbreak began.
In a news release, the governor says 65% of the cases confirmed Saturday are from Jefferson County.
To date, Kentucky has had at least 11,287 COVID-19 cases. At least 3,344 of those cases have recovered from the illness, the news release says.
Beshear also reports four new deaths connected to the virus, raising the total number of lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic to 470. The governor said the four new deaths are "another tragic loss for all of Kentucky." He asked Kentuckians to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus to protect their neighbors.
"The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” Beshear said in the news release. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky, and we can’t let up now.”