FRANKFORT, KY — While Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to decline Wednesday, the state reported 51 additional virus-related deaths.
"While all of those aren't from the last week, they are 51 additional Kentuckians that we have lost," Beshear said in a video message shared to social media. "So let's remember that this virus is still very serious. It's still taking so many people around us, and we have to mask up. We have to protect one another."
Beshear said the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 5.9% as of Wednesday, which is a decrease from Tuesday's rate of 6.3%. Beshear said Wednesday's rate is the lowest Kentucky has had since Oct. 27. The governor also reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases.
The governor stressed the importance of continuing to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines as efforts to distribute and administer coronavirus vaccine shipments continues.
"We're getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there is a lot of hope moving into the future. We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we've got to protect each other," Beshear said.
The state is set to expand its vaccination efforts into phase 1C next week, prioritizing people ages 60 and older in that group. That phase also includes anyone age 16 or older with a medical condition placing them at highest risk from the illness as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all other essential workers not covered in phases 1A and 1B.
In a news release, Beshear's office said 883 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 228 in intensive care units and 112 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 400,307 COVID-19 cases and 4,527 deaths.