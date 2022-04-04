FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky had fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, and the state's positivity rate for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests dipped below 2%, according to the state's Department for Public Health.
Monday, KDPH reported that Kentucky had 3,948 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, including 943 cases among people ages 18 and younger. Monday's report also included 135 newly confirmed virus-related deaths. The positivity rate for the past seven days came in at 1.97%, with 985 positive results out of 49,895 PCR tests performed.
The numbers represent a decline from the week before. The March 28 report included 5,530 new cases — including 1,420 among those 18 and younger — 236 virus-related deaths and a positivity rate of 2.29%.
Additionally, the most recent COVID-19 community level map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed all but six Kentucky counties at a low COVID-19 community level.
RELATED: Low COVID-19 community levels reported in most Kentucky counties
As of April 4, KDPH reports 240 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 36 patients in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.
KDPH also reports that 2,906,670 Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Monday. That's about 65% of the state's total population. Of that number, 2,524,936 have gotten two vaccine doses, and 1,114,665 have received an additional/booster dose.
Since testing for the novel coronavirus began, Kentucky has had 1,316,355 known COVID-19 cases, including 15,028 deaths.