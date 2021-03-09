FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results dropped below 4% Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday.
Beshear said Tuesday's rate of 3.94% is the lowest Kentucky has had since Sept. 21. The governor also reported 880 new cases, which he said is the lowest number reported on a Tuesday in months.
Currently, 551 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, including 147 in intensive care unites and 81 on ventilators.
Beshear reported 21 additional virus related deaths across the commonwealth Tuesday. He said only two of those lives lost were long-term care facility residents. Beshear said that shows "the power and the effectiveness of vaccines, and that ought to encourage everybody to go out and get their shot of hope."
Regarding those vaccinations, Beshear said Kentucky set a record last week, inoculating 127,110 Kentuckians against the novel coronavirus. Beshear said that beats the state's previous record, which came during the previous week, by about 15,000 people.
Beshear said last week the state used 97.6% of doses received within seven days of receiving them. The state had an influx of available doses because of a pre-authorized allocation of about 36,500 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.
The governor said next week Kentucky will have fewer doses coming in than this week, with just 98,390 doses. But, Beshear said Kentucky will get around 8,500 additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses the week after next, as well as about 4,500 additional doses through the federal pharmacy program.
Beshear said he believes Kentucky will meet the goal set by President Joe Biden to have a vaccine available to every adult in the state who wants one by the end of May.
To date, Kentucky has had 411,917 known cases of COVID-19, including 4,850 deaths. As of Tuesday, Kentucky has vaccinated 849,030 unique individuals against the novel coronavirus.
For more information on where those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can make appointments in the Local 6 area, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide. For more information on COVID-19 vaccination across the state of Kentucky, click here.